20,556 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.39.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
