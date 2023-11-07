Capital Square LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

