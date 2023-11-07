OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after buying an additional 2,972,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

