SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

