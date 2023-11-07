Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 87,424 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,424 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $72,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.