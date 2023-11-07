225,229 Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.11% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 28.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 110,939 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $989,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 223,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

