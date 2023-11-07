OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.