Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 4,860 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kroger were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 33.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

Kroger stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

