Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in FedEx were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $245.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

