OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $767.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $712.94. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

