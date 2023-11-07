Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Grid Dynamics worth $66,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,690,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

