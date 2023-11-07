Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Timken worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,337 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.