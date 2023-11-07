Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

