SouthState Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

