Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 12,248 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of AZEK worth $66,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,715,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the period.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.00, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.