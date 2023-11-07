Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,675 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

