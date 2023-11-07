Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,574 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 3.23% of Cohen & Steers worth $91,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

