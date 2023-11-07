Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pineapple Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Pineapple Energy Company Profile
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
