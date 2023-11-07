Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEGY

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.