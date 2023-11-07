Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Financial Review

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Carter Bankshares and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regions Financial 0 11 5 0 2.31

Valuation and Earnings

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $19.35, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Regions Financial.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Regions Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 1.48 $49.82 million $1.72 6.82 Regions Financial $7.53 billion 1.93 $2.25 billion $2.40 6.45

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.16% 12.09% 0.94% Regions Financial 26.39% 15.86% 1.51%

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.