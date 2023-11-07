Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Financial Comparison

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ginkgo Bioworks and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 2 0 2.25 AVROBIO 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 125.41%. AVROBIO has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.90%. Given AVROBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and AVROBIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 6.70 -$2.10 billion ($0.71) -2.15 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($0.14) -10.79

AVROBIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -375.48% -66.58% -45.90% AVROBIO N/A -102.41% -79.26%

Summary

AVROBIO beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AVROBIO



AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1, as well as to treat Gaucher disease type 3; AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystinosis; and AVR-RD-05 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

