Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

