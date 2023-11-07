Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. Euroseas had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 57.82%. The company had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

See Also

