Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.