Forian (FORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.
Forian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.95. Forian has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Forian from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
About Forian
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
