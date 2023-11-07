Forian (FORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.95. Forian has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth about $846,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Forian from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

