Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Brink’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 102.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

