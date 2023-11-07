Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

