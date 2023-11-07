International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.72 million.

International Money Express Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in International Money Express by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 178.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 3,984.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Money Express by 1,870.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 316.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

