Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SMT opened at GBX 685.80 ($8.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -329.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 604.80 ($7.47) and a one year high of GBX 833.80 ($10.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 672.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.93.
About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
