ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
