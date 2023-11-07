Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

