Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.
Evergy Stock Performance
Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39.
Evergy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
