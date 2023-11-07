D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.48, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

