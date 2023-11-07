Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

