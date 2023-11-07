Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance
Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.
