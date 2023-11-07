SouthState Corp Sells 760 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

