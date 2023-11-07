SouthState Corp Sells 125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

