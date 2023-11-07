SouthState Corp Sells 3,240 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

WM stock opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

