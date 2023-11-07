SouthState Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after acquiring an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

