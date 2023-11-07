Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Jennifer Mathias Acquires 10 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Mathias acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,574 ($19.43) per share, with a total value of £157.40 ($194.30).

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($19.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,644.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,787.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,436 ($17.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,245 ($27.71). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,115.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16,301.37%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($25.44).

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

