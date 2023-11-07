Andrew W. Mathias Sells 176,960 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 154.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 457.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

