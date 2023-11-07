Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,382,000 after buying an additional 696,126 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after buying an additional 1,111,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,721,000 after buying an additional 483,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

