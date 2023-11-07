Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 57.42% from the stock’s previous close.

VTYX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $827.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.15.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $3,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $431,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

