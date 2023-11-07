GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFL. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

GFL opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,772,000 after buying an additional 8,355,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $172,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

