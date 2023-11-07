Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

