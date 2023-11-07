SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

