Viant Technology’s (DSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSP. Raymond James raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $346.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

