Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AYX

Alteryx Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 41.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 611.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 93.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.