Piper Sandler Raises Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $32.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AYX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

