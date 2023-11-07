SouthState Corp Acquires 10,058 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 32.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 168.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on H. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:H opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

