SouthState Corp Sells 4,974 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.