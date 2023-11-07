SouthState Corp Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

